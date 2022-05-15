‘100 Thing to Do in Lansing Before You Die’ author holds signing event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A book signing event took place in Lansing Sunday with local author Amy Piper who wrote “100 Things to do in Lansing Before You Die.”

The book is a comprehensive list that celebrates the top ways to connect with the city and nearby surroundings.

Background: Lansing author tells Studio 10 about ‘100 Things To Do In Lansing Before You Die’

Amy piper was at the Hooked book store and coffee shop for the signing. Sunday was one of three signing events going on this week.

The next events are scheduled on Tuesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Capital Area District Library in Mason. The third and final event will be on Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schuler Books and Music store in Okemos.

All events are free and open to the public.

