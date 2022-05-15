May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘100 Thing to Do in Lansing Before You Die’ author holds signing event

(WCAX)
By Asia Suber
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A book signing event took place in Lansing Sunday with local author Amy Piper who wrote “100 Things to do in Lansing Before You Die.”

The book is a comprehensive list that celebrates the top ways to connect with the city and nearby surroundings.

Background: Lansing author tells Studio 10 about ‘100 Things To Do In Lansing Before You Die’

Amy piper was at the Hooked book store and coffee shop for the signing. Sunday was one of three signing events going on this week.

The next events are scheduled on Tuesday, May 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Capital Area District Library in Mason. The third and final event will be on Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Schuler Books and Music store in Okemos.

All events are free and open to the public.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

‘Total destruction’ -- Lansing church broken into, vandalized
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Aldrus Dwayne Gibson
Man faces 18 charges in Lansing shooting that injured 2
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

Latest News

Foster families needed in Michigan
Ashes of 2 men laid to rest in Lansing after spending years on a shelf
10000 Spartans graduate from MSU
10,000 MSU students set to graduate after toughing out pandemic education
VanBuren, a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, is seeking a forever home after being...
Caged dog thrown into Jackson County river rescued, seeks new forever home