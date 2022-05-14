May is for Miracles
Man faces 18 charges in Lansing shooting that injured 2

Aldrus Dwayne Gibson
Aldrus Dwayne Gibson(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured two Thursday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Ferrol Street in Lansing, just south of the intersection of Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads. Residents said they heard multiple shots fired rapidly, sounded akin to a machine gun.

A nearby resident said her husband went out back with their dogs when shots were fired. One of the bullets hit their truck, just feet from her husband and dogs were.

Background: Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side

Emergency responders at the scene, including Lansing Police Department officers, found two people with gunshot wounds, a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old-woman, both Lansing residents. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

The man has since been released from the hospital. The woman, who was initially in critical condition, is still hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Police located a vehicle suspected in the shooting, occupied by a man and woman. Authorities said the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police were involved in a short pursuit before the two were taken into custody.

Police said the 21-year-old man, Aldrus Dwayne Gibson, was identified as a suspect and arrested. Police consider the woman a witness.

Gibson was charged Friday on 18 charges, including attempted armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon with unlawful intent, assault with attempt to murder, fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing and more.

He was not given bond. Gibson is expected to return to court May 27 for a probable cause conference and a preliminary exam June 3.

Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing's south side
