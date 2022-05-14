Hail falls in Jackson, storm moving east

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern parts of Jackson County and southern parts of Ingham County on Saturday. This included parts of Stockbridge.

The National Weather Service put out the warning because of quarter-sized hail that was possible as the storm moved east slowly.

Further east, Livingston and Washtenaw had severe thunderstorm warnings until 3:15 p.m.

A News 10 viewer, Kortnie, captured video of the hail falling in Jackson County. True to predictions, the individual pieces of hail can be seen next to dandelions for scale, looking about the size of a quarter.

News 10 will continue to follow this weather throughout the day. Look for updates on our app and on our First Alert Weather page.

