Albert El Fresco reopens in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Albert Avenue is closed in East Lansing, but it’s not because of construction.

The Albert El Fresco dining space has returned. It originally started as a way to help businesses survive, but now people said it’s something East Lansing can’t survive without.

“I just vividly remember when all of this was being built and there was no one because of COVID. Then Barrio Came and Jolly Pumpkin came and it just started becoming more lively,” said Bella Berns, an East Lansing Resident.

“I think it’s really happy and summery. You know kind of like a summer playlist, it feels kinda like that,” said Sima Vezuglova.

Albert El Fresco isn’t just benefitting the people, it’s a sense of hope for the businesses.

“I think there will be a lot more people drawn to downtown. I’m excited to see everybody out. There will be a lot more options for food right outside where people are going to want to hang out because its the summer,” said Carl Schreur.

The Albert Avenue Garage will remain accessible to eastbound Albert Avenue traffic from Abbot Road and the Grove Street Garage will remain accessible to northbound and southbound Abbot Road traffic by taking Linden Street to Grove Street.

Additional downtown parking can be found on the City of East Lansing’s official website here.

