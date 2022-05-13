WATCH: Gov. Whitmer attends reopening of Rebuilding MI Bridges Project in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Jackson to attend the reopening of the E. Washington Avenue bridge following construction.

The bridge’s repair is one of 19 projects in the Rebuilding MI Bridges program announced by Gov. Whitmer earlier this year. The program covers several bridge locations under a single contract in order to streamline coordination and permitting of repairs.

