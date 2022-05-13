May is for Miracles
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer attends reopening of Rebuilding MI Bridges Project in Jackson

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Jackson to attend the reopening of the E. Washington Avenue bridge following construction.

The bridge’s repair is one of 19 projects in the Rebuilding MI Bridges program announced by Gov. Whitmer earlier this year. The program covers several bridge locations under a single contract in order to streamline coordination and permitting of repairs.

Background: Construction work begins on three Jackson bridges on Monday

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

