Vikings Sign MSU’s Nailor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor has signed a four year contract with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Nailor gets a total of $3.8 million with a bonus from that total of $180,000. Nailor was chosen in the sixth round of last month’s draft, among four MSU players selected.

