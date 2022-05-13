May is for Miracles
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer

‘They have taken every chance to avoid accountability for the attempted murder of DeAnthony VaNatten’
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer
By Jace Harper
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Calls for justice were made Thursday by Black Lives Matter Lansing and the family of DeAnthony VanAtten, the man shot by East Lansing police outside the Lake Lansing Meijer.

The press conference was held Thursday to reiterate their demands for the release of the complete footage of the surveillance cameras at Meijer, particularly what happened inside the store.

They also provided an update on the condition of VanAtten.

Black Lives Matter Lansing pushed for East Lansing to release footage and other evidence from the April 25 shooting.

“When police have the ability to have control over all of the footage and every piece of the raw data, the whole story isn’t shown,” said Kerrington Kelsey.

Aside from their belief of VanAtten’s innocence, Kelsey said it’s about transparency.

“The issue is that if we want police transparency and accountability, it looks like showing the community everything that happened. Every angle. Letting us know exactly what happened in the space,” Kelsey said.

According to Kelsey, VanAtten is now at home in his family’s care with one bullet in his leg and another in his torso.

“All of his prescription papers and all of his release papers didn’t tell the family much of what to do,” Kelsey said. “His mother is not a nurse, she’s trying to figure out how to dress his wounds.”

VanAtten’s family is also calling for the complete 911 call to be released, including the person who called in the gun complaint.

News 10 reached out to the East Lansing Police Department for a comment, but as of Thursday night, we have not received a response.

The department was given until Monday to release the in-store footage of VanAtten. That request was made from the city’s Police Oversight Commission.

