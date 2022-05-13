May is for Miracles
Third annual community yard sale comes to Jackson

All of the proceeds made from the garage sale will be given to Cascades.
Friday in Jackson, the Cascades Humane Society is hosting its third annual community yard sale.
By Krystle Holleman and Nicole Buchmann
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday in Jackson, the Cascades Humane Society is hosting its third annual community yard sale.

If you have been doing some spring cleaning, this is the perfect opportunity to get rid of items you don’t want or no longer need. All of the proceeds made from the garage sale will be given to Cascades.

The yard sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Saturday the yard sale has the same hours as Friday.

Sunday the yard sale will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Cascades would like to note that they will not be accepting old electronics, large furniture, or undergarments. For more information about the community yard sale, you can go to CHSPets.com

More from Jackson: Caged dog thrown into Jackson County river rescued, seeks new forever home

