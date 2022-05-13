Suspect in Lansing shooting that injured 2 arrested after chase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that injured two Thursday.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Ferrol Street in Lansing, just south of the intersection of Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads. Residents said they heard multiple shots fired rapidly, sounded akin to a machine gun.

A nearby resident said her husband went out back with their dogs when shots were fired. One of the bullets hit their truck, just feet from her husband and dogs were.

Emergency responders at the scene, including Lansing Police Department (LPD) officers, found two people with gunshot wounds, a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old-woman, both Lansing residents. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital.

“The male victim is in stable condition, and the female is in serious critical condition,” LPD officials said.

Police located a vehicle suspected in the shooting, occupied by a man and woman. The Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police were involved in a short pursuit before the two were taken into custody.

“Through continued investigation, a 21-year-old male subject that was in the vehicle was identified as the suspect and transported to the Lansing Police Detention Facility,” LPD told News 10. “The female passenger was identified as a witness.”

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and no suspects are outstanding.

The sole suspect, the 21-year-old man arrested after pursuit, will be arraigned on Saturday, May 14.

