May is for Miracles
Suspect arrested in killing of missing 23-year-old Lansing man

Jameer Johnson (left) suspected in killing of Julian Moore.
Jameer Johnson (left) suspected in killing of Julian Moore.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Julian Moore, a 23-year-old from Lansing, was reported missing on May 2. The next day, his body was found west of N. Aurelius Road, north of the Red Cedar River.

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) determined that Moore was killed near Potter Park, and began an investigation to find the person who did it.

Background: Missing 23-year-old man identified as person killed near Potter Park Zoo

Friday, they announced that a suspect has been arrested in the killing.

“Detectives from the Lansing Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Jameer DeShuan Johnson,” LPD said in a release.

Johnson is a 23-year-old Lansing resident. He was arrested by the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Impact Team and The Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team Wednesday.

He was arraigned later that day and remanded to the Ingham County Jail.

Johnson’s next court date is May 20, in front of Judge Buchanan in 54-A District Court.

Next:

