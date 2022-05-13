Students at Holt High School organize walkout to protest impending loss of rights to an abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another demonstration took place Friday, May 13th at Holt High School over abortion rights when students walked out of class in protest.

“My overall goal is to get together with other schools and as much as the community as I can so we can all march down to the capitol and protest together,” said Mya Schwem, a senior at Holt High School.

Schwem helped organize the walkout with Holt High School sophomore, Joy Williams. Schwem said she is a product of adoption and feels that emotional damage is what lawmakers are ignoring.

“Having that child when you’re not ready can be very traumatizing for you and it could lead to that child having many problems in their life too because that mother won’t be able to give them what they actually need and deserve,” said Schwem.

Williams said she is worried about the options a woman will have after getting pregnant because she was sexually assaulted.

“Are you going to adopt that kid? If you want to regulate women’s bodies then go foster some kids, go adopt some kids. If you can’t do that then you have no right saying anything about people’s bodies and what they choose to do with it,” said Williams.

Both students realize that not everyone is in support of their opinions on women’s rights. Right to Life Michigan said that while rape is still a violent crime, you should not fight violence with violence.

“That woman has already been through so much trauma from that sexual assault, and so we don’t believe their innocent child should be prosecuted for the crimes of their father. We believe that would add more trauma and more violence to an already very violent situation,” said Anna Visser, Director of Communications and Education at Right to Life Michigan.

Right to Life Michigan said they understand students are worried about their options when it comes to abortions -- “and hopefully they do feel supported, hopefully their families will reach out to them and make sure that they know that they are loved and that their baby is loved.”

