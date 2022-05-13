Semi truck collision spills 12,000 gallons of milk, closes I-96 exit ramp
Speed believed to be a factor in the crash
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Fowlerville Road was closed Friday due to a semi truck rollover crash.
According to authorities, a semi truck hauling milk was traveling too fast and rolled over, spilling 12,000 gallons of milk.
Police said a 55-year-old driver was issued a citation for speed and his injuries did not require medical treatment.
The exit will remain closed until the milk is cleaned up.
