Semi truck collision spills 12,000 gallons of milk, closes I-96 exit ramp

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Fowlerville Road was closed Friday due to a semi truck rollover crash.

According to authorities, a semi truck hauling milk was traveling too fast and rolled over, spilling 12,000 gallons of milk.

Police said a 55-year-old driver was issued a citation for speed and his injuries did not require medical treatment.

The exit will remain closed until the milk is cleaned up.

