May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side

Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to a potential shooting Thursday night in Lansing.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Ferrol Street, just south of the intersection of Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads.

News 10 cameras captured the large police presence. Initially, police had just blocked of Ferrol Street, but as they kept finding shell casings in the street, the crime scene extended to Pleasant Grove.

Residents said they heard multiple shots fired rapidly and sounded akin to a machine gun.

A resident said she and her husband had just gotten home and entered their house just before shots were fired. She said her husband went out back with their dogs when shots were fired. One of the bullets hit their truck, just feet from her husband and dogs were.

News 10 has reached out to the Lansing Police Department but we have not received a response.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property
Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

Latest News

DeAnthony VanAtten was shot April 25, 2022 outside a Meijer store in East Lansing.
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer
A May 12, 2022 collision in Lansing hospitalized a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Waverly Road in Lansing sees closure following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side