Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to a potential shooting Thursday night in Lansing.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Ferrol Street, just south of the intersection of Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads.

News 10 cameras captured the large police presence. Initially, police had just blocked of Ferrol Street, but as they kept finding shell casings in the street, the crime scene extended to Pleasant Grove.

Residents said they heard multiple shots fired rapidly and sounded akin to a machine gun.

A resident said she and her husband had just gotten home and entered their house just before shots were fired. She said her husband went out back with their dogs when shots were fired. One of the bullets hit their truck, just feet from her husband and dogs were.

News 10 has reached out to the Lansing Police Department but we have not received a response.

