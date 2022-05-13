May is for Miracles
In My View: Michigan State University still struggle with softball

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has a number of Olympic sports that struggle year to year and softball in my view is at the top of the list.

One winning season in the last 16 years and 18 straight losing Big Ten seasons. Now, Jacquie Joseph is leaving after 29 years as head coach.

Whoever the new coach is that individual will start from ground zero. MSU is light years in softball behind Michigan and struggles every season in the Big Ten. It will be a challenge for the new coach in my view to be sure.

