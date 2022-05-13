Waverly Road in Lansing closed following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday evening with severe injuries after a collision in Lansing.

According to authorities, witnesses reported seeing two motorcyclists at about 7 p.m. racing along Tecumseh River Road, near North Waverly Road, when one of the motorcycles struck a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other motorcyclist is unknown.

Waverly Road, between Willow Street and Tecumseh River Drive, has been closed. Police said the closure is expected to last hours.

