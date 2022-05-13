May is for Miracles
Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When local police officers in Michigan shoot someone on the job it’s the Michigan State Police’s duty to investigate.

Now, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they have completed their investigation into the shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten, a man who was unarmed and running away when he was shot by officers from the East Lansing Police Department.

Background: Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer

MSP has completed the investigation into the East Lansing Police Department officer involved shooting,” officials wrote. “The investigation has been turned over to the AG’s office on May 13, 2022 for review.”

Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney General, will now review the investigation.

Next:

