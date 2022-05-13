Mets Lose McCann To Injury

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

