May is for Miracles
Mets Lose McCann To Injury

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

