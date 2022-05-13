Man arrested after pursuit, stolen folding rifle recovered in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen folding 9mm semi-automatic rifle was recovered Wednesday near Wainwright Park.

According to authorities, Lansing police officers were responding to the area on reports of shots fired. Police said they saw a man that matched the description of the suspect, who then fled on foot, leaving behind a backpack.

After a short foot pursuit, police said they located the man inside a nearby garage and took him into custody.

Police said a stolen folding 9mm semi-automatic rifle was found inside the backpack.

Lansing police recovered a stolen folding rifle on May 11, 2022. (WILX)

