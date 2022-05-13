Man arrested after pursuit, stolen folding rifle recovered in Lansing
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen folding 9mm semi-automatic rifle was recovered Wednesday near Wainwright Park.
According to authorities, Lansing police officers were responding to the area on reports of shots fired. Police said they saw a man that matched the description of the suspect, who then fled on foot, leaving behind a backpack.
After a short foot pursuit, police said they located the man inside a nearby garage and took him into custody.
Police said a stolen folding 9mm semi-automatic rifle was found inside the backpack.
More:
- Suspect arrested in killing of missing 23-year-old Lansing man
- Lansing Police Department investigating after woman found at home with severe head injury
- Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting
- Suspect in Lansing shooting that injured 2 arrested after chase
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.