Lugnuts Make Roster Changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced roster changes on Friday. Infielder Jack Winkler is placed on the injured list. Pitcher Mac Lardner joins the team from extended spring training. The Lugnuts host Dayton for games Friday through Sunday before going on the road for two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.