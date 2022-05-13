May is for Miracles
Lugnuts Make Roster Changes

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced roster changes on Friday. Infielder Jack Winkler is placed on the injured list. Pitcher Mac Lardner joins the team from extended spring training. The Lugnuts host Dayton for games Friday through Sunday before going on the road for two weeks.

