Lions 2022 schedule released: No primetime games

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions now have their schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. Here are some of the highlights:

The Lions open at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11.

Week nine is their first game against the Green Bay Packers, at home in Detroit on November 6.

In week twelve, the Buffalo Bills will come to town for Thanksgiving.

Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears on New Year’s Day.

The Lions will be on the road against Green Bay to wrap things up in the regular season, but that date has yet to be decided. Detroit will have a Bye Week during week six between games on the road.

Notably, there are no Monday Night - or any primetime - games listed. Detroit plays all games with a 1 p.m. kickoff, with the exception of the Thanksgiving Day game being set for 12:30 p.m.

Both preseason games are on the road. The Lions face Indianapolis on Saturday, August 20 followed by Pittsburgh on August 28.

Tickets for the 10 regular season home games can be purchased here.

More Lions news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.