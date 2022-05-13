LCC Advances in Regional Baseball
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team has advanced to next week’s second round of the Junior College tournament in Siena Heights. The Stars improved their season record to 40-8 Friday with a 10-1 victory over Henry Ford. It was the third and deciding game after the teams split a doubleheader on Thursday.
