LCC Advances in Regional Baseball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team has advanced to next week’s second round of the Junior College tournament in Siena Heights. The Stars improved their season record to 40-8 Friday with a 10-1 victory over Henry Ford. It was the third and deciding game after the teams split a doubleheader on Thursday.

