Lansing police seek missing 24-year-old man
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Antonio Manuel McPherson, a 24-year-old man last seen Monday night.
According to authorities, he was last seen near the intersection of Prospect and Lathrop streets at about 11 p.m.
McPherson is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black leggings and a polo shirt.
Anyone who has seen Antonio Manuel McPherson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
