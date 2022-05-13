Lansing police seek missing 24-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Antonio Manuel McPherson, a 24-year-old man last seen Monday night.

According to authorities, he was last seen near the intersection of Prospect and Lathrop streets at about 11 p.m.

McPherson is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black leggings and a polo shirt.

Anyone who has seen Antonio Manuel McPherson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

