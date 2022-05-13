May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 24-year-old man

Antonio Manuel McPherson
Antonio Manuel McPherson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Antonio Manuel McPherson, a 24-year-old man last seen Monday night.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, he was last seen near the intersection of Prospect and Lathrop streets at about 11 p.m.

McPherson is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black leggings and a polo shirt.

Anyone who has seen Antonio Manuel McPherson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property
Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

Latest News

BLM: East Lansing Police must release 911 call that led to shooting
Antique store in Williamston destroyed in massive fire
Antique store in Williamston destroyed in massive fire
A puppy was found inside a trash can in Lansing on May 11, 2022.
Puppy found inside trash can in Lansing park
Antique store in Williamston destroyed in massive fire
Antique store in Williamston destroyed in massive fire