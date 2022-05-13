May is for Miracles
Lansing Police Department investigating after woman found at home with severe head injury

Lansing Police Cruiser
Lansing Police Cruiser(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is in search of more information regarding an assault that left a woman in her home with a severe head injury.

11 a.m. Friday the Lansing Police Department was called to a house near the intersection of Ingham and Dunlap streets. There, they found a 42-year-old woman with a severe head injury.

Read: Michigan State Police conclude investigation into Meijer police shooting

“The female was transported to a local hospital where she is in critical condition,” Lansing police said. “Officers and Detectives are seeking any information and witnesses.”

Police confirmed with News 10 that they believe the woman’s injuries were caused by an assault.

They believe it was an isolated incident, but are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823.

