It’s Friday the 13th! So just how superstitious are Mid-Michiganders?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Friday the 13th and it’s not a normal Friday the 13th. This time, Mercury is in retrograde and we are on the edge of a major lunar event known as the super flower blood moon.

Whether its’s crossing paths with a black cat, breaking a mirror, or avoiding walking under a ladder -- superstitions are as real to some as anything else. But Friday the 13th has long reigned as the most unlucky day on the calendar. That’s why News 10 went on a mission to find out just how superstitious Mid-Michigan is.

We started our witchy endeavor right in the heart of Old Town Lansing at Thrift Witch. Tiesha King, manager of Thrift Witch, is no stranger to superstitions. Specializing in spooky vintage products from gems and crystals to Quija boards, it’s hard not to feel just a little spooked in here on this day.

“You always kind of grow up thinking of Friday the 13th because you hear about it at school and then there’s that movie,” said King. “I think just giving people a reason to be Halloweenish is anything people will just come out.”

And on Friday the 13th, Thrift Witch was busy -- but it’s been busy. Since it’s opening in 2018, Thrift Witch has become quite the popular shop. You can find the superstitious and the more doubtful patrons visiting the shop. However, King’s success alone could indicate that Lansing residents lean on the more superstitious side of things.

“Well I have to say people like to be scared as long as it’s a safe scare. It’s kind of like an endorphin rush,” said King.

If superstition runs strong in Mid-Michigan that could be why black cats are adopted less often from the Capital Area Humane Society than other cats.

Penny Myers, with the CAHS, said they have received calls in the fall concerned about black cats.

“We’ll have a lot of people at Halloween reach out to us and say, ‘Oh, please do not adopt black cats,’ because of that superstition and they do think that someone is going to harm them,” said Myers.

However, research shows that’s actually not the case and that often black cats are just overlooked.

“They are just as amazing as any other pet,” said Myers.

For more information on the Capital Area Humane Society, visit the official website here.

