May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property
Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

Latest News

DeAnthony VanAtten was shot April 25, 2022 outside a Meijer store in East Lansing.
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer
Transparency demanded in police shooting at East Lansing Meijer
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
A May 12, 2022 collision in Lansing hospitalized a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Waverly Road in Lansing sees closure following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side