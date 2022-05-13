May is for Miracles
Ingham County students show off a year’s hard work with annual showcase

By Claudia Sella
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a talent showcase that gives students a chance to reflect on all they’ve learned.

Students at the Ingham County Intermediate School District’s Wilson Talent Center showed off their skills this week to family and friends. They’re showcasing just how hard they’ve worked for their annual year-end student showcase.

This year, these students have a lot to be proud of.

“We’re really excited it gives the students an opportunity to show kind of everything they’ve been working on all year long,” said Joe Wenzel, Principal at Wilson Talent Center. “We’ve got a lot of great stuff going on.”

The showcase featured live demonstrations, an art show, health assessments to show parents and families all of the great things students learned in the WTC’s 18 career and technical programs.

“I mean these programs are extremely important. You know, it really jumpstarts our students into the work world but also post-secondary education with college,” Wenzel said. “Students get an opportunity here at the talent center to earn a lot of college credit, but they also have state and national certifications that allow them to kind of separate themselves from other individuals that are applying for jobs.”

Many of the students are showcasing new talents they haven’t had the opportunity to try before.

Wenzel said, “We find that a lot of students are becoming more and more interested in the hands on learning. In terms of our enrollment, our programs are virtually full.”

For some of these juniors and seniors, they’re showcasing the first pieces of work to kick off their career.

The Wilson Talent Center offers programs in everything from cosmetology to automotive technology. Some even offer college credit and various state and national certifications.

