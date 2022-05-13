May is for Miracles
Grand Ledge graduate, MSU runner builds on family legacy

By Fred Heumann
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University senior distance runner from Grand Ledge is closing in on the end of her college career.

Jenna Magness hopes to extend her season and her career in the Big Ten Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Magness will run the 10K Friday night.

Magness is well-trained in distance running. She had a marvelous high school career in Grand Ledge and comes from a family of runners -- her grandfather is Paul Pozega, a former track coach at Lansing Sexton. She said he saw her success coming.

He wasn’t alone, others saw Magness’ potential too.

“We knew there was ability there,” said Lisa Senakiewich, MSU director of Track and Field. “She has a family of runners, with her siblings -- her sister actually competed here as well.”

Magness runs at least 14 miles every weekend. It’s not just her sport, it’s her passion.

