GOP gubernatorial candidates hold first debate

The two main topics: the overturning of Roe v. Wade and COVID-19 vaccinations.
By Alynne Welch and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday night, Republican candidates for Michigan’s governor took the stage in Howell for their first debate of the campaign season.

The chair of the Livingston County’s Republican Party moderated the debate. Eight out of 10 GOP candidates for governor debating why they’re the best fit to lead the state.

They debated in front of a crowd of more than 700 people. The debate consisted of multiple topics.

“We need to be very vocal about this. we need to make sure that we as Republicans need to be on the side of truth,” said Ryan Kelley.

The two main topics: the overturning of Roe v. Wade and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Unless the mother’s life is at risk, I cannot accept abortion,” said candidate Perry Johnson.

The candidates had varying opinions on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I’m 100% unapologetically pro-life,” said Garrett Solando. “My mom was adopted. If her birth mother couldn’t have an adoption or could have had an abortion, I wouldn’t be here.”

As far as the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday the White House marked the 1 millionth death to COVID-19 in the United States. Kelly gave those in attendance a preview of what will happen should he be elected to office.

“Day number one with Governor Kelley - the pandemic is over. No vaccine mandates, not in our state, not on my watch.”

Ralph Rebrant questioned the validity of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The covid shot, we were told, if you get the shot, you won’t get covid.”

The Michigan Democratic Party released a response to the discussion over Roe v. Wade.

One candidate who was not present for the debate was front-runner and former Detroit Police chief James Craig. Craig said he had a prior speaking engagement at the time of the debate.

Craig is currently dealing with allegations of fraudulent signatures that were used to get his name on the ballot.

