Foster families needed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are many children in Michigan who are in need of a loving home.

There are an estimated 10,000 children in foster care in the state. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there is a need for families to foster older children, sibling groups and children with special needs.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit Michigan’s official webpage here or the official Foster Care Navigator site here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.