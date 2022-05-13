Foster families needed in Michigan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are many children in Michigan who are in need of a loving home.
There are an estimated 10,000 children in foster care in the state. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there is a need for families to foster older children, sibling groups and children with special needs.
If you’d like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, visit Michigan’s official webpage here or the official Foster Care Navigator site here.
More: Community news
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.