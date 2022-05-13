May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Dodgers Place Kershaw on Injured List

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium tonight. Walker Buehler will start instead. Los Angeles recalled left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to take Kershaw’s roster spot. The 34-year-old Kershaw is off to an outstanding start to his 15th season with the Dodgers. The three-time NL Cy Young winner has 32 strikeouts and just three walks in his five starts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
A May 12, 2022 collision in Lansing hospitalized a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Waverly Road in Lansing sees closure following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist
Mark Latunski
Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism found competent for trial once again
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Mets Lose McCann To Injury
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Vikings Sign MSU’s Nailor
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Make Roster Changes
Baseball Generic MGN
LCC Advances in Regional Baseball