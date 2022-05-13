May is for Miracles
Dead person found in truck submerged in St. Clair River

Police say a dead male has been found inside a pickup truck submerged in the St. Clair River in Port Huron
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a photo of a body of water. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A dead male was found Thursday inside a pickup truck submerged in the St. Clair River in Port Huron, police said.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft noticed the vehicle in the river about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Port Huron Police Department said.

The vehicle might have entered the river several days ago, investigators said.

The identity of the dead person was not immediately released.

