‘Worst I’ve ever seen’ -- James Craig denies ballot signatures are fraudulent

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While he skipped Thursday night’s Republican candidate debate, GOP frontrunner James Craig is dealing with allegations of fraudulent signatures that were used to get his name on the ballot.

But the former Detroit police chief says he’s not worried.

“The company we hired, I have every confidence they’re doing it right and the people who are investigating, I feel comfortable with them,” Craig said.

GOP Campaign: GOP gubernatorial candidates hold first debate

Despite Craig having confidence that the signatures are valid, one election law attorney disagrees.

“The Craig petitions are the worst I’ve ever seen and it goes beyond the forgery,” said election law attorney Mark Brewer. “The defects in circulator certificates, in headings, duplicates, bad signatures - I’ve never seen such a mess.”

2022 is expected to be a strong year for the GOP in the midterm elections. If Craig did use fraudulent signatures, it could be a mean disaster for the Republican party.

Next: ‘I’ll get my revenge one way or the other’ -- Jackson Co. inmate charged with threatening sentencing judge

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.