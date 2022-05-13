May is for Miracles
Advertisement

COVID cases on the rise in Michigan again

COVID cases on the rise in Michigan again
By Asia Suber
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID case numbers rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to put on a mask in public.

Background: Michigan reports 27,705 new cases, 76 deaths over past 7 days

Last week, only Grand Traverse County was listed in high transmission, this week there are 15 new Michigan counties added to the list -- including Livingston.

How are Michigan schools adjusting to the rise in COVID cases?

The East Lansing School District is implementing a new mask mandate for students and staff starting starting May 16.

Read: ‘All staff and students’ back to masks at East Lansing Public Schools

“We have had an increase in cases compared to the prior month or two,” said East Lansing superintendent Dori Leyko. “We’re hoping by reinstating the mask mandate we will slow the spread within our buildings and in the community.”

According to Sparrow’s chief medical officer, the number of positive COVID tests have increased on hospital visits are more frequent, especially in those not vaccinated.

“The new BA.2 variant is much more contagious,” Mike Karoukian said. “We are seeing the ones who are not vaccinated, those are the ones most likely to be ill enough to be hospitalized.”

Despite the recent spike, Michigan State University has dropped its mask policy. Students are not required to wear a mask inside the classroom or in research labs during the summer semester and next year.

However, some students will continue to wear a mask.

“Personally, I have mixed feelings about it. I don’t like wearing a mask because I don’t like to be stuffed up, but people are still getting sick with COVID,” said Aaron parker. “I kind of feel unsafe that they are easing restrictions because it’s no telling what they are bringing into the classroom.”

Sparrow is encouraging Michiganders to get vaccinated, wear a mask when you are around other people and to get tested for COVID if you are experiencing symptoms.

More: COVID-19 resources for Mid-Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
A May 12, 2022 collision in Lansing hospitalized a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Waverly Road in Lansing sees closure following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist
Mark Latunski
Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism found competent for trial once again
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

Latest News

COVID cases on the rise in Michigan again
Holt High School students conduct walkout protest for abortion rights
Students at Holt High School organize walkout to protest impending loss of rights to an abortion
Of Heumann interest: MSU runner builds on family legacy
Foster families needed in Michigan