COVID cases on the rise in Michigan again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID case numbers rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to put on a mask in public.

Last week, only Grand Traverse County was listed in high transmission, this week there are 15 new Michigan counties added to the list -- including Livingston.

The East Lansing School District is implementing a new mask mandate for students and staff starting starting May 16.

“We have had an increase in cases compared to the prior month or two,” said East Lansing superintendent Dori Leyko. “We’re hoping by reinstating the mask mandate we will slow the spread within our buildings and in the community.”

According to Sparrow’s chief medical officer, the number of positive COVID tests have increased on hospital visits are more frequent, especially in those not vaccinated.

“The new BA.2 variant is much more contagious,” Mike Karoukian said. “We are seeing the ones who are not vaccinated, those are the ones most likely to be ill enough to be hospitalized.”

Despite the recent spike, Michigan State University has dropped its mask policy. Students are not required to wear a mask inside the classroom or in research labs during the summer semester and next year.

However, some students will continue to wear a mask.

“Personally, I have mixed feelings about it. I don’t like wearing a mask because I don’t like to be stuffed up, but people are still getting sick with COVID,” said Aaron parker. “I kind of feel unsafe that they are easing restrictions because it’s no telling what they are bringing into the classroom.”

Sparrow is encouraging Michiganders to get vaccinated, wear a mask when you are around other people and to get tested for COVID if you are experiencing symptoms.

