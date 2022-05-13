May is for Miracles
Advertisement

COVID-19 resources for Mid-Michigan

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As transmission rates of COVID-19 creep back up it may be time to take precautions to ensure you and your family don’t spend the summer sniffling.

Background: Michigan reports 27,705 new cases, 76 deaths over past 7 days

Fortunately there are plenty of steps you can take to lower your chances of catching the disease.

You can keep track of COVID hotspots, view fatality rates and track COVID changes in the Michigan on our vaccinations page.

To view a full list of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, head over to the Michigan.gov vaccination page, linked below.

LIST OF UPCOMING COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
A May 12, 2022 collision in Lansing hospitalized a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Waverly Road in Lansing sees closure following collision that hospitalized motorcyclist
Mark Latunski
Michigan man accused of murder, cannibalism found competent for trial once again
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s south side
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

Latest News

The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 27,705 new cases, 76 deaths over past 7 days
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 18,945 new cases, 62 deaths over past 7 days