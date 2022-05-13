COVID-19 resources for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As transmission rates of COVID-19 creep back up it may be time to take precautions to ensure you and your family don’t spend the summer sniffling.

Background: Michigan reports 27,705 new cases, 76 deaths over past 7 days

Fortunately there are plenty of steps you can take to lower your chances of catching the disease.

You can keep track of COVID hotspots, view fatality rates and track COVID changes in the Michigan on our vaccinations page.

To view a full list of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics, head over to the Michigan.gov vaccination page, linked below.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.