Zoo Nights returning to Potter Park Zoo on Thursday

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Potter Park Zoo is holding its first 21-and-up Zoo Night of the year.

Zoo Nights is a casual, happy-hour-style event featuring tastes from local restaurants and beverage companies. Visitors can take the opportunity to see the zoo after-hours, visit with the animals, and enjoy yard games with friends.

More from Potter Park Zoo: Potter Park Zoo hosting educational event - ‘Saving Species’

Tickets are $15 for zoo members and $20 for non-members. Each guest will receive three drink tickets upon entry, with additional tickets available for purchase.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The zoo will close early at 2 p.m. the day of the event to allow staff time to prepare.

To reserve your spot and see the full list of local food and beverage companies catering, click here.

More: Potter Park Zoo kicks off spring hours

