May is for Miracles
Who would you choose? -- Mason Public Schools reveal candidates in superintendent search

(Mason Public Schools)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools are seeking a new superintendent. Thursday, they announced the six candidates they have selected for the first round of the search.

Background: Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

The Board of Education for Mason Public Schools (MPS) told News 10 the first round of interviews to replace current Superintendent Drzewicki, who retires at the end of August, will be held in-person at Mason City Hall. It’s located at 201 Ash Street #2a, Mason, MI.

“District, staff, families and community members are encouraged to attend the interviews,” school officials wrote in a release. “There will be an opportunity to provide feedback to the board after each of the interviews.”

Related: Mason Schools seek community input for new superintendent

The interviews will take place over two days:

Monday, May 23, 2022

  • 5:10 pm: Matthew Stuard, MA, Executive Director of Curriculum, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI
  • 6:10 pm: Kevin Dufresne, MA, Principal, Mason Public Schools, Mason, MI
  • 7:20 pm: James Cracraft, MA, Superintendent, Clinton Community Schools, Clinton, MI

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

  • 5:10 pm: Kimberly Pawluliewicz, Ed.S., Superintendent, Fitzgerald Public Schools, Warren, MI
  • 6:10 pm: Marcus Kaemming, MA, Assistant Superintendent, Chelsea School District, Chelsea, MI
  • 7:20 pm: Gary Kinzer, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent, Novi Community School District, Novi, MI

The second round of interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, June 1. There will not be a virtual option for watching the interviews.

