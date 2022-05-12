Now Desk Morning Edition - Update on a fire at an antique store, Potter Park Zoo Nights, CATA turns 50, and remembering Adreian and Lacey
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an extended forecast. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about the legendary this morning’s fire at an antique store, Potter Park bringing back Zoo Nights for those 21 and up, CATA is turning 50, how MSU students are honoring Adreian Payne and ‘Princess Lacey,’ what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m., and a check-in with the MSU peregrine falcon family.
