Village of Elsie names, affirms new police chief

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - At a Village Council meeting on Tuesday, officer Destinee Bryce was named the new police chief for the Village of Elsie.

According to village officials, Bryce was sworn in by Village Clerk Susan Lightner. At the Village Council meeting, they discussed moving forward with putting a police operations millage on the Nov. 2022 ballot.

