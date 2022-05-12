May is for Miracles
Village of Elsie names, affirms new police chief

Destinee Bryce was sworn in as Village of Elsie Police chief on May 10, 2022.
Destinee Bryce was sworn in as Village of Elsie Police chief on May 10, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - At a Village Council meeting on Tuesday, officer Destinee Bryce was named the new police chief for the Village of Elsie.

According to village officials, Bryce was sworn in by Village Clerk Susan Lightner. At the Village Council meeting, they discussed moving forward with putting a police operations millage on the Nov. 2022 ballot.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

