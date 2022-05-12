Tigers Lose Thursday to Oakland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers lost the finale of the five game series at Comerica Park this week to the Oakland A’s 5-3 Thursday afternoon. The A’s, who arrived in Detroit with a nine game losing streak, won four of the five games. Seth Brown’s two run homer in the eighth inning with two out off Michael Fulmer broke a 3-3 tie. The Tigers’ 9-23 record is the worst in the American League.

