May is for Miracles
Tigers Lose Thursday to Oakland

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera raises his hand after hitting a two-run double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Houston. It was Cabrera's 600th career double. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers lost the finale of the five game series at Comerica Park this week to the Oakland A’s 5-3 Thursday afternoon. The A’s, who arrived in Detroit with a nine game losing streak, won four of the five games. Seth Brown’s two run homer in the eighth inning with two out off Michael Fulmer broke a 3-3 tie. The Tigers’ 9-23 record is the worst in the American League.

