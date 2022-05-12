May is for Miracles
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Ben Roberts

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Ben Roberts.

He’s a fifth grade student at Herbison Woods School in DeWitt. He played two seasons for the DeWitt junior Panthers football team and he also plays travel basketball and baseball.

When he isn’t on the court of field, he enjoys video games.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

