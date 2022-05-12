May is for Miracles
Skilled trade careers in demand in Michigan -- skilled employees too

“We need skilled people to fill these positions”
Skilled trade careers in demand in Michigan -- skilled employees too
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are plenty of job openings in the trades that aren’t being filled.

On Thursday, 11 different Michigan state agencies made their pitch to potential employees during a trades career fair held at the Horatio Earle Learning Center in Lansing. The event was both in-person and online, and offered a chance to connect with plumbers, electricians, surveyors, and many more skilled trades professionals.

“I came out because I know the opportunity of working for the state provides a stable job and benefits like no other,” said Marcus Cain of Lansing.

Cain said he has the skill for these types of jobs, and he’s looking for jobs that will take those skills and help develop them further -- without having to select a major and spend four years in the classroom.

“I’ve been a big proponent of education that doesn’t necessarily mean going to college or something like that but learning is always something that I’ve been a big proponent of and that kind of goes along with the training,” said Cain.

Job seekers at the event felt similar to Cain in wanting hands-on training and learning opportunities.

“You can watch a video on possibly, maybe how to install an electrical outlet but to actually be there on the job and do it, it’ almost like you’re building something and you complete it and you can stand back and look at it and say hey, I did that -- I did that,” said Bernard Newby, Air Force Veteran.

Other job seekers at the event said they are mostly looking for a good work-life balance that comes with good pay too.

Orlene Hawks, Director of the department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, said hands-on training that comes with a good work-life are the top priorities right now.

“And this is really our effort to get the word out about how wonderful these opportunities are and that they actually exist and to get [people] signed up,” said Hawks.

