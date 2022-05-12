May is for Miracles
Puppy found inside trash can in Lansing park

A puppy was found inside a trash can in Lansing on May 11, 2022.
A puppy was found inside a trash can in Lansing on May 11, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter are investigating after a puppy was found in a trash can at a Lansing park.

According to authorities, the puppy was found Wednesday afternoon in a trash can near Barnes Avenue. Investigators believe the puppy was found in Quentin, Riverside or Moores parks.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter here.

You can help by donating the the Ingham County shelter’s animal cruelty fund here.

If you are able to, please consider making a donation to our animal cruelty fund so that we may help even more animals who suffer cruelty like this pup.

