Police: 2 arrested in Lansing after meth, mushrooms found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Wednesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop was made on Lansing Road near Island Highway. Police said a 34-year-old man from Charlotte was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles.) A 34-year-old woman from Eaton Rapids was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

