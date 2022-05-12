Police: 2 arrested in Lansing after meth, mushrooms found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Wednesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, the traffic stop was made on Lansing Road near Island Highway. Police said a 34-year-old man from Charlotte was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles.) A 34-year-old woman from Eaton Rapids was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
