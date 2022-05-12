May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police: 2 arrested in Lansing after meth, mushrooms found during traffic stop

Police said drugs were found during a May 11, 2022 traffic stop in Lansing.
Police said drugs were found during a May 11, 2022 traffic stop in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers took two people into custody Wednesday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop was made on Lansing Road near Island Highway. Police said a 34-year-old man from Charlotte was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and carrying a concealed weapon (brass knuckles.) A 34-year-old woman from Eaton Rapids was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Police are looking for 3 in a May 10, 2022 destruction of property in East Lansing.
East Lansing police seek 3 in destruction of property
Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
Fire ripped through an antique store near Williamston early Thursday morning.
Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

Latest News

Destinee Bryce was sworn in as Village of Elsie Police chief on May 10, 2022.
Village of Elsie names, affirms new police chief
Michigan State Police troopers said a gun was discovered during a May 11, 2022 traffic stop on...
New York man arrested for reportedly carrying a concealed weapon in Jackson County
WILX Weather Webcast 5/12/2022 PM
Who would you choose? -- Mason Schools reveal superintendent candidates