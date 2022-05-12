Okemos Baseball Headed Toward Standout Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School’s baseball team has a 17-2 record after sweeping a doubleheader against Haslett Wednesday. It is the best record in the area. Okemos starts six sophomores and likely will be the top seed when the ten team Diamond Classic pairings are announced next Tuesday. Okemos next plays at Oxford on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.