May is for Miracles
Okemos Baseball Headed Toward Standout Season

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School’s baseball team has a 17-2 record after sweeping a doubleheader against Haslett Wednesday. It is the best record in the area. Okemos starts six sophomores and likely will be the top seed when the ten team Diamond Classic pairings are announced next Tuesday. Okemos next plays at Oxford on Friday.

