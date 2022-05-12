WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon Edition -- An update on the fire at an antique store, Lansing Common FC unveils special jerseys, and a look ahead to Thursday’s top stories
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the warm, summer-like temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Plus, we get an update on the fire that broke out at an antique store near Williamston, Lansing Common Football Club unveils the special jerseys it will wear for the 2022 season, plus we take a look at the top stories coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- First Alert Weather Forecast
- Lansing Common unveils special edition jersey design
- Massive fire at antique store closes Grand River Road in Williamston
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.