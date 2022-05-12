May is for Miracles
Now Desk Afternoon -- Antique store fire update, Lansing Common FC special jerseys, a look at top stories

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on the warm, summer-like temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Plus, we get an update on the fire that broke out at an antique store near Williamston, Lansing Common Football Club unveils the special jerseys it will wear for the 2022 season, plus we take a look at the top stories coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

