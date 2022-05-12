New York man arrested for reportedly carrying a concealed weapon in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from New York state was taken into police custody Wednesday by Michigan State Police troopers.

According to authorities, officers with the Hometown Security Team made a traffic stop on I-94 in Jackson County, where they found the gun.

The man was taken into police custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

