New York man arrested for reportedly carrying a concealed weapon in Jackson County
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man from New York state was taken into police custody Wednesday by Michigan State Police troopers.
According to authorities, officers with the Hometown Security Team made a traffic stop on I-94 in Jackson County, where they found the gun.
The man was taken into police custody for carrying a concealed weapon.
