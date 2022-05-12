New details on deadly highway crash near Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The parties involved in the deadly crash on I-96 Wednesday have been identified, and the extent of their injuries revealed.

The incident involved a head-on highway collision after an Iowa man began driving east in the westbound lane of I-96. His vehicle, a Volkswagen Audi, crashed into a Buick Regal, driven by a Lansing woman.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 132 mile marker of I-96 in Howell. The drivers of both vehicles died as a result of the highway crash.

Police say that the driver of the Audi has been identified as 29-year-old John Francis Manion, from Dubuque, Iowa. The driver of the Buick has been identified as 30-year-old Mary Javonne Buchanan of Lansing, Michigan.

There were two passengers in the Buick. A 28-year-old woman was in the rear passenger seat, along with a 4-year-old in a car seat. Both passengers are residents of Lansing.

Despite the severity of the crash, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) told News 10 both passengers survived.

“The 28-year-old Passenger suffered a Broken Jaw,” a LCSO representative said. “The 4-year-old did not sustain any notable injuries.”

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. While the 4-year old passenger was restrained in a child safety seat, it is unknown if the rear seat passenger was wearing her seat belt.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in this crash,” police said. “This crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.”

