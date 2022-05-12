New details on deadly highway crash near Howell
A recap of the incident by David Andrews is available in the video above.
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The parties involved in the deadly crash on I-96 Wednesday have been identified, and the extent of their injuries revealed.
The incident involved a head-on highway collision after an Iowa man began driving east in the westbound lane of I-96. His vehicle, a Volkswagen Audi, crashed into a Buick Regal, driven by a Lansing woman.
Background: Lansing woman, Iowa man dead following wrong-way driver crash on I-96
It happened around 2 a.m. near the 132 mile marker of I-96 in Howell. The drivers of both vehicles died as a result of the highway crash.
Police say that the driver of the Audi has been identified as 29-year-old John Francis Manion, from Dubuque, Iowa. The driver of the Buick has been identified as 30-year-old Mary Javonne Buchanan of Lansing, Michigan.
There were two passengers in the Buick. A 28-year-old woman was in the rear passenger seat, along with a 4-year-old in a car seat. Both passengers are residents of Lansing.
Despite the severity of the crash, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) told News 10 both passengers survived.
Read: ‘I’ll get my revenge one way or the other’ -- Jackson Co. inmate charged with threatening sentencing judge
“The 28-year-old Passenger suffered a Broken Jaw,” a LCSO representative said. “The 4-year-old did not sustain any notable injuries.”
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. While the 4-year old passenger was restrained in a child safety seat, it is unknown if the rear seat passenger was wearing her seat belt.
“Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in this crash,” police said. “This crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
Next:
- Accused murderer found competent for trial once again
- Zoo Nights returning to Potter Park Zoo on Thursday
- ‘Groovy’ mural comes to East Lansing
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.