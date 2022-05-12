Michiganders urged to check air conditioners ahead of summer heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures warm up outside, a lot of people are cranking up their air conditioning.

Before you do, experts said you want to make sure it’s running correctly. Keeping an air conditioning unit in check makes a big difference.

“If you have a central air system, then that means that you’re utilizing your furnace fan year round,” Mark Kelly said. “Meaning, you have to continue changing your furnace fan year round.”

Kelly, the owner of Happy Homes Heating and Cooling, said if you let a filter get clogged, it puts extra strain on the system.

Beyond the summer heat, Kelly said he has never seen a backup of equipment like there is currently in his 20 years of service. Supply chain issues are delaying equipment from 3-8 weeks on average. Due to the backup, if your air conditioner needs repair, you’ll want to pick up the phone quickly.

“The quote can only last like 30 days now because prices skyrocket,” Kelly said.

If you’re waiting on a repair person, Kelly said there are something you can do on your own to get your air conditioner running correctly.

“Going outside and looking, you’re going to have some type of a box outside of your house, look at the coils on that, and if they’re just caked with dirt and debris, maybe hit them with the garden hose,” Kelly said.

If your system is more than 15 years old, professionals said get it changed before it’s too late.

Another reason to get your appliances checked is if you notice a rise in your electric bill or if your air conditioner is becoming louder.

