Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.

The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

Mercedes says in a statement Thursday that in rare cases the brakes can fail.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Check your vehicle’s recall status.

